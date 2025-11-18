Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,896 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 443,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

