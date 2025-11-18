Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 787 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,872,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 252.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 145,615 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

