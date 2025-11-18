Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 152.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 925,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 558,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,257 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 585,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 558,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 3.8%
NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 2.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fluence Energy Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
