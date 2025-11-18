Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.1429.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MPLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 216.2% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.