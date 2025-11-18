Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,646 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.15 and a 200-day moving average of $348.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

