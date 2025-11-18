Comparing Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) & Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB)

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mechanics Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $586.19 million 0.42 -$144.34 million ($6.76) -1.94 Live Oak Bancshares $533.05 million 2.54 $77.47 million $1.49 19.89

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Live Oak Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mechanics Bancorp. Mechanics Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mechanics Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 0 1 2.67

Mechanics Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Mechanics Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mechanics Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp -42.54% -3.92% -0.21% Live Oak Bancshares 6.94% 6.73% 0.52%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Mechanics Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanics Bancorp

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

