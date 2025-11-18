Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $142,937,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 311,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

