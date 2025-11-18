Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.5714.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

