iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

