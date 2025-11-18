Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

