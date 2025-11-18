Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,889 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,612,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 161.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

