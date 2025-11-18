Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350,261 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,632,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 243,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $370.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.87 and its 200 day moving average is $338.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

