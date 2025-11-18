Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 968 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.