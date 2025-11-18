Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,950,000 after buying an additional 648,530 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,495,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,045 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,392. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

