Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after buying an additional 2,289,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,972,000 after acquiring an additional 428,735 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

