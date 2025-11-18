Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,530 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.