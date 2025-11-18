Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

