Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

