Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 65.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 104.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $4,091,535.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,845 shares of company stock valued at $152,178,104. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

