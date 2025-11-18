Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

