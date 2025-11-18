Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,462 iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.