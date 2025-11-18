Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

