Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

