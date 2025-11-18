Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,484,000 after buying an additional 472,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.46, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $203.01.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Baird R W upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

