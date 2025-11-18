Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,851 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 925,818 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 547,914 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 632.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.0%

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.