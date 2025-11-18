Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.