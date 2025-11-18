Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 119.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

