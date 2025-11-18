9,648 Shares in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE NJR opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

