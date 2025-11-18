Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Azenta were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 297,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Price Performance
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $55.63.
Azenta Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
