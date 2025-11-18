Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 179.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.