Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $200.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

