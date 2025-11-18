Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $792,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

