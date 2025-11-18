Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,441 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wingstop worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $227.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.70. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

