Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 729.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 91.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

