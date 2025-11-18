Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) vs. Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Critical Survey

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Kemper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.87 $17.61 billion $2.13 7.11 Kemper $4.84 billion 0.44 $317.80 million $3.83 9.51

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Ping An Insurance Co. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 0 0 1 4.00 Kemper 3 1 3 0 2.00

Kemper has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Risk & Volatility

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.60% 1.07% Kemper 7.18% 14.39% 3.25%

Summary

Kemper beats Ping An Insurance Co. of China on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

