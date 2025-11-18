BRP Inc. $DOOO Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,469 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BRP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.38 and a beta of 1.21. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.33%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

