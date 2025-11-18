Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7%

STRL stock opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.