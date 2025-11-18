Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,305 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 216,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 457,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 464,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 94,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.17 and a 12-month high of $186.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

