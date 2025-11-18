Empowered Funds LLC Has $19.73 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $567,011.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,964.61. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

