Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 263,902 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Uniti Group worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 236,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,464,000 after acquiring an additional 151,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $6,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 457.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

