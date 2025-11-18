Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 38.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

