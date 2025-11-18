Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.39. Putnam Mun Oppo shares last traded at $10.3650, with a volume of 91,712 shares traded.

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Putnam Mun Oppo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Mun Oppo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 563,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 113,434 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 231,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.