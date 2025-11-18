Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. This represents a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,100. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Zacks Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

