First American Trust FSB Sells 707 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 362.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after buying an additional 922,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

