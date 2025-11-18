Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,957 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 502,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $55,808,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $55,725,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $44,557,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

