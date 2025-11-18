Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 15.5% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

