Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,063 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 162.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $511,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 4.3%

RMBS opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.