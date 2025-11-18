Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,372,000 after acquiring an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,418,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,627,000 after purchasing an additional 426,777 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,922,000 after purchasing an additional 697,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

