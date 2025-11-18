Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 214.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GVA stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $112.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

