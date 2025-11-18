Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

